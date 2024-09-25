5 Carolina Panthers offseason decisions in 2024 that already look genius
By Dean Jones
Things are looking up somewhat for the Carolina Panthers. That wasn't the case after Week 2, but a difficult decision to bench quarterback Brtyce Young brought an immediate turnaround in fortunes en route to a stunning upset at the Las Vegas Raiders.
This was much more like it from Dave Canales' standpoint. This is the sort of football he envisaged for the Panthers after becoming head coach. It's also part of his aligned vision with general manager Dan Morgan, who was also taking some heat thanks to his previous association with the previous regime.
Just when all hope seemed lost, fans are enthused once again. Nobody is getting too carried away and Carolina's new power couple knows there is much more to do. But if their win in Las Vegas was the blueprint moving forward, they might just be onto something.
With this in mind, here are five 2024 offseason moves made by the Panthers that already look genius.
Austin Corbett's position switch
One of the boldest moves from the Carolina Panthers this offseason centered on Austin Corbett. After signing two new interior offensive guards, those in power opted to release veteran center Bradley Bozeman and move the former second-round selection into the anchor role.
This was met with skepticism among the fanbase. Corbett's spent his entire career at the right guard position. He didn't do enough to win a starting center position elsewhere despite getting opportunities. There was also the small matter of two serious knee injuries in consecutive years to factor into the equation.
Corbett was confident in his abilities and brushed off these off-season concerns. What followed was exemplary production and communication to silence his doubters in no uncertain terms.
The Nevada product is one of the team's top performers through three weeks. Carolina's protection is rejuvenated and Corbett's seamless transition is a big reason why. He's given up just one penalty and zero sacks in 181 offensive snaps. During a season that remains precarious for Carolina, having such an accomplished protection to depend upon is a huge bonus.