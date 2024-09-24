Media backtracking begins after Carolina Panthers' bombshell Week 3 win
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers got lambasted across the media after taking the difficult decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young heading into Week 3. Head coach Dave Canales had seen enough after just two games. With pressure on to generate some momentum and avoid another lost campaign, the switch to veteran Andy Dalton was made.
Criticism was in plentiful supply after that. Those in the media were quick to ridicule the Panthers for their handling of Young's crucial early development and the franchise's state overall. Canales was feeling the heat as the turmoil of another difficult week began to take its toll. Things were not looking good and morale among the fanbase was incredibly low.
This didn't go unnoticed by the players. They rallied around their head coach and quarterback, turning in a sensational performance to blow out the Las Vegas Raiders to finally get their campaign up and running.
It's the best way to silence critics. To hit back. Winning is all that matters. And the Panthers did that emphatically to vindicate Canales' decision to remove Young from the starting equation.
Chad Johnson apologizes to Carolina Panthers after scathing criticism
Some in the media doubled down on their opinion, claiming this was nothing more than a flash in the pan. One former player who was extremely critical of the decision went in a different direction.
Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, who was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, apologized to the Panthers for his previous remarks during an episode of his Nightcap podcast alongside Shannon Sharpe. Looking at the improvements made immediately, it was the only respectable option.
"I said that when a new quarterback comes in, everyone seems to play better. That's exactly what happened. To the Panthers organization and the Panthers fans, I owe you an apology. I was upset about Bryce Young being benched because I have the understanding about a rookie quarterback coming into a situation where a team didn't do well last year and expecting them to be a savior. Maybe my wording was incorrect in saying he didn't have anybody to throw to. Sometimes I can put my foot in my mouth. I was wrong."- Chad Johnson
Taking accountability for wrong opinions is difficult for most. Nobody took their vitriol back in the game's immediate aftermath. Everyone conceded that Dalton's presence rejuvenated an offense that descended into embarrassment quickly with Young under center.
Canales knows that maintaining these high standards is the only way the Panthers will drag themselves from rock bottom this season. He needed to bench Young to get a better evaluation of the offense. It's a small sample size, but it seems like the Heisman Trophy winner was the root of their problems after all.
This result won't mean anything if the Panthers cannot build on it. Next Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a much sterner test of their credentials. But looking at the schedule over the next month, there are a few winnable games if this same trend continues.
If the Panthers keep up this new performance bar and gain more victories along the way, Johnson won't be the only one eating a big slice of humble pie when it's all said and done.