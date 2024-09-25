5 Carolina Panthers offseason decisions in 2024 that already look genius
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson
Diontae Johnson cut a frustrated figure over the opening two weeks of the campaign. This is not what he had in mind or was promised by the Carolina Panthers after the organization acquired the wide receiver via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. What we saw from the Pro Bowl pass-catcher in Week 3 is the standard to aspire to moving forward.
This was exactly why the Panthers traded for Johnson. His exceptional route-running, ability to create separation, and prowess to generate yards after the catch resulted in a career day for the Toledo product. And all it took was the Panthers to start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton over the confidence-sapped Bryce Young.
Johnson cost the Panthers almost nothing once his time in Pittsburgh soured. A late-round pick swap and cornerback Donte Jackson was all it took. This looks like an outstanding piece of business based on the wideout's production at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Keeping this up is the next challenge for Johnson. If he accomplishes this feat, the Panthers could keep him around long-term with a lucrative contract extension.
Carolina Panthers signed Damien Lewis
This has been a recurring theme throughout, with good reason. The Panthers' offensive line has been a revelation over the opening three games of the 2024 campaign. Things didn't click on offense until their stunning triumph at the Las Vegas Raiders. That had nothing to do with the protection.
Carolina's interior deserves significant praise. We've already spoken about Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt. It's also worth remembering that Damien Lewis is an influential part of this highly productive trio.
Lewis went down in Week 3, so hopefully he won't miss any time. His assured protection and ability to carve open lanes on running plays have caught the eye considerably following his free-agent switch from the Seattle Seahawks. Having a consistent presence at the left guard spot also seems to be assisting blindside presence Ikem Ekwonu for good measure.
The Panthers wanted to solidify the trenches on both sides of the football. That was general manager Dan Morgan's biggest priority above all else. Acquiring Lewis wasn't cheap, but it looks like money well spent so far. Long may it continue.