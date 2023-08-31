5 Carolina Panthers players with big opportunities after roster cuts in 2023
Opportnity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players after a difficult week.
By Pierre Davis
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR/KR
The Carolina Panthers traded a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs for Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a versatile wide receiver and kick returner. This added yet another fascinating dimension before the team made their initial 53-man roster public knowledge before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Smith-Marsette had a successful preseason with a total of 195 receiving yards on nine receptions - ranking No. 2 around the league over three warmup games. As a 2021 draft pick, he has struggled to find his place on a team, lasting one season on the Minnesota Vikings before brief stints with the Chicago Bears and Chiefs, where he got himself a Super Bowl ring.
But throughout his career, Smith-Marsette has proven his capability as a highly effective route runner who can challenge the defense vertically and horizontally. During his rookie season with the Vikings, he played in eight games and caught five passes out of six targets for a total of 116 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and an impressive average of 23 yards per reception.
Additionally, his reliable hands earned him four receiving first downs. This is another noteworthy statistic that highlights his ability to move the chains when needed.
This certainly will be a massive help to the Panthers, especially while experiencing multiple injuries to their wide receiver core. Smith-Marsette may now have the opportunity to excel and should relish the chance of involvement under Frank Reich.