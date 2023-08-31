5 Carolina Panthers players with big opportunities after roster cuts in 2023
Opportnity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players after a difficult week.
By Pierre Davis
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers are holding onto five tight ends on the active roster. For now, at least - although Giovanni Ricci could be described as a full-back and speculation continues to mount about whether Stephen Sullivan will be placed on season-ending injured/reserve to free up a spot.
Nevertheless, it's a doozy. But one could make a strong case for Tommy Tremble demonstrating the most upside outside of free-agent signing Hayden Hurst heading into the 2023 campaign.
The former Notre Dame star is returning for his third season in Carolina. Tremble has caught 39 passes for 354 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns in the last two campaigns, which is pretty underwhelming all things considered.
Upon evaluating Tommy's performance, he could improve his ability to create separation from defenders. The player often finds himself in situations where he has to make contested catches due to his limited route tree.
By expanding his repertoire of routes and refining certain technical aspects, Tremble could become an even more effective player on the field. Considering how many former Matt Rhule draftees are falling foul of cuts, this is a leap the 2021 third-rounder needs to make this season.
Fortunately, head coach Frank Reich has a strong affinity for utilizing tight ends in his game plan. This bodes well for Tremble, as he will likely receive multiple opportunities to showcase his improvements and take that necessary leap to benefit the team's success.