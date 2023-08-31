5 Carolina Panthers players with big opportunities after roster cuts in 2023
Opportnity knocks for these Carolina Panthers players after a difficult week.
By Pierre Davis
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
You might not have expected to see this name on the list, but that's what makes Cat Crave a great source of information. Eddy Pineiro has returned to the Carolina Panthers and performed well, taking over from Zane Gonzalez, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and recently placed on injured/reserve.
Pineiro missed two preseason games due to a hamstring injury. Thankfully, he returned against the Detroit Lions, successfully making his only field goal attempt from 41 yards.
There was a certain level of disappointment and skepticism among fans towards Pineiro following his performance against the Atlanta Falcons last year. However, it's important to note that his overall performance cannot be judged solely based on that one game.
As a four-year veteran, Pineiro has a strong track record of successfully converting 33 out of 35 field goal attempts. He has also earned 30 extra points, which further speaks to his capabilities.
Pineiro could improve his performance by focusing on kicks from the 40-49 range. Although he has a 79 percent success rate in these areas throughout his career, this percentage is lower than his accomplishments from other distances.
Given the challenge of a rookie quarterback leading the way, the Panthers' special teams unit must step up and significantly contribute to the team's overall fortunes. This season will be particularly crucial for Pineiro, as the team will rely heavily on his leg to help secure victories when the offense is struggling.