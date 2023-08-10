5 Carolina Panthers players on the bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players have it all to do during preseason games in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players find themselves on the 53-man roster bubble heading into their Preseason Week 1 game against the New York Jets?
After one of the most professional and purposeful training camps in Carolina Panthers franchise history, there is plenty for head coach Frank Reich and his elite-level staff to ponder. Most places and depth chart groups look cemented, but some are still up for grabs heading into the team's preseason schedule.
The Panthers begin their warmup games versus the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. This will be followed by contests with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions before attention firmly turns to Carolina's pivotal Week 1 encounter with the Atlanta Falcons.
How certain individuals perform will likely prove the difference between success and failure in terms of winning a roster spot. And there isn't much time remaining before the Panthers have to make some pivotal decisions.
With that in mind, here are five Panthers players on the roster bubble ahead of Preseason Week 1.
Giovanni Ricci - Carolina Panthers TE/FB
Frank Reich has been raving about the Carolina Panthers tight end room almost from the moment he got into the building. This could see those in power take through four onto their 53-man roster when it's all said and done.
Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, and Ian Thomas look like the top three. There's also been a lot to like about Stephen Sullivan's performances throughout camp, which puts Giovanni Ricci's status firmly under the microscope.
The former undrafted free agent has carved out a real niche for himself as a tight-end/fullback hybrid. But unless Ricci performs way above expectations throughout the preseason, his place on Carolina's squad is under serious threat.