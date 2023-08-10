5 Carolina Panthers players on the bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players have it all to do during preseason games in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers finally added another pass-rusher when Justin Houston signed a one-year, $7 million deal with $6 million guaranteed. Based on what various influential figures revealed after the news became official, it's something that's been in the works for a good while.
Houston looks like the experienced body needed to provide consistency opposite Brian Burns in 2023. There appears to be a lot left in the tank despite his advancing years, gaining 9.5 sacks in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens and looking like a supreme force against the run for good measure.
While Houston's arrival should assist greatly both on and off the field, it doesn't do much for other edge rushers looking to make their way. And when one examines Carolina's unofficial depth chart, Amare Barno's status is hanging by a thread.
Barno flashed as a rookie last season, which was encouraging. But this is a numbers game and the Panthers coaching staff was not around when he came into the organization as a sixth-round selection.
There is enough athleticism for Barno to potentially shift a concerning narrative. The Panthers will give him plenty of preseason reps in the hope he can rise to the challenge, but anything less than excellence over the next few weeks could see the former Virginia Tech star looking for alternative employment.