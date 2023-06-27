5 Carolina Panthers players who could become household names in 2023
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
This is an easy candidate for any player on the roster to become one of the bigger names of the franchise. If you have followed me on Twitter since at least 2021, you will know that I'm a big fan of Terrace Marshall Jr.
Coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft, I had a first-round grade on the former LSU Tiger. I was a big fan of his athleticism, prototypical size, ball skills, and physicality at the catch point. While he flashed a decent skill set to create separation at the line of scrimmage, there was still some work to be done as a route runner overall.
It's safe to say that I thought the selection of Marshall in the second round was a steal by the Carolina Panthers.
Marshall's first year and a half in the league was forgettable. He was a participant, or lack thereof, in an incredibly underwhelming offensive unit due to a lack of targets or injuries. However, he finally broke through following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule and became a top target for Carolina opposite D.J. Moore.
What stood out for Marshall last season was his unique ability to create after the catch for his size. It was impressive to watch, and it was a big reason why he was averaging 17.5 yards per catch. His route-running also showed improvement in his sophomore season with Carolina.
Entering his third year in the league, Marshall has shown flashes of being a consistent and effective playmaker for a franchise needing to replace the one they traded away. I believe he can take that next step under new coach Shawn Jefferson, and become the Panthers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young's No. 1 target by the end of the year.