5 Carolina Panthers players who could become household names in 2023
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers S/LB
Jeremy Chinn might be a household name for Carolina Panthers fans. But he isn't exactly that for anyone outside of the fanbase.
It's very clear that this is a huge season for the former second-round pick out of Southern Illinois. After a very impressive rookie campaign where he became the first NFL player in history to score back-to-back defensive touchdowns, Chinn has been a steady presence and nothing more since a transition to the backend of Carolina's secondary.
Is a safety? Is he a linebacker? That is up for debate from plenty of fans and pundits alike. All I know is that Chinn is capable of being a true weapon for a unit that has a new, yet creative defensive coordinator that can get the best out of his players.
Ejiro Evero has yet to provide details on what the fourth-year player will be doing in the Panthers' new multiple 3-4 defense. However, there are indications that the signing of Vonn Bell at safety will allow Chinn to play the nickel/STAR role. This will allow him to play closer to the line of scrimmage and work in coverage against tight ends and running backs.
Chinn is a physical player in the box and when healthy, would've had his third-straight 100-plus tackle season if it weren't for a hamstring injury. If the soon-to-be free agent becomes a force at the line of scrimmage, Carolina will be in the good or bad predicament of signing him to a long-term deal in the 704 or allowing him to go elsewhere.