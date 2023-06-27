5 Carolina Panthers players who could become household names in 2023
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
This is another easy candidate that could emerge as a big-time household name where the Carolina Panthers are concerned.
At this juncture, Ikem Ekwonu is on his way to being Carolina's long-term left tackle for at least the next 10 years if everything goes as anticipated.
Ekwonu was the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina State star showed in the last 14 contests why he was worthy of being the first offensive player and overall tackle taken in that draft.
He's a mauler in the trenches and he doesn't care who you are. Ekwonu will put you into the ground with no remorse, but that did cost him at times last season.
While most of the holding penalties weren't a true benefactor of him pancaking opposing defensive players, Ekwonu did struggle with infringements overall as a rookie. That is to be expected for an offensive tackle still developing his technique in pass protection.
This upcoming season should be a nice step forward for the player. There is a lot to like with Ekwonu and he certainly displays the talent to be a cornerstone left tackle for many years to come.
I believe that out of any of the players listed in this article, Ekwonu has the best chance of being one of the premier players at his position and one of the best on the roster, if not the best.