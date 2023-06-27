5 Carolina Panthers players who could become household names in 2023
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Carolina Panthers OLB
This one might be a shocker for some.
Am I biased as a Carolina Panthers fan for giving myself potential false hope in a pass rusher who hasn't shown true, consistent production over a span of several weeks? Probably. However, Marquis Haynes Sr. becoming a household name isn't how you may think it might be.
No, I don't expect the former Ole Miss pass rusher to become a superstar opposite Brian Burns this season. Although that would undoubtedly be beyond the best-case scenario.
I do believe that with the opportunity for more playing time in a scheme that suits him best, Haynes could go out and rack up seven to nine sacks this season.
Carolina needs one of their current edge rushers to step up next to Burns and in this case, I think Haynes is that guy. We've seen the flashes and they're exciting.
The fifth-year pro has added more power to his game in recent years and continues to display fabulous explosiveness off the line, stressing tackles and interior linemen's outside and inside shoulders. Plus, Haynes is now around 250 pounds despite being currently listed at 235 - this bodes well for himself and the Panthers.
Going forward, the edge rusher spot will remain a concern. I hope Haynes at least alleviates those for at least another campaign. He has the talent to be a household name on the other side of one of the league's better pass rushers.