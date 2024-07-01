5 Carolina Panthers players who could enter draft bust status in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
- No. 1 overall | 2023 NFL Draft
Some around the media have already proclaimed quarterback Bryce Young to be the biggest draft bust of the modern era after just one season. Looking at the difficult circumstances surrounding his initial demise, this is extremely short-sighted.
Young walked into a dismal environment and suffered greatly. There was no cohesive approach from the Carolina Panthers coaching staff regarding his development. The schematic concepts were uninspired and didn't suit his skill set. His pass-catchers aside from veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen failed to create separation consistently. The offensive line was an abomination as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft became the league's second-most sacked quarterback behind Sam Howell.
This was a blow, but there's plenty of time for Young to change the narrative. Dave Canales believes in his ability and comes with an outstanding reputation. The Panthers also invested heavily around the signal-caller this offseason to further raise optimism.
Carolina's offensive line will perform better after the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and Ja'Tavion Sanders should make things easier in the passing game. Young even got a new backfield partner in the form of second-round selection Jonathon Brooks for good measure.
Everything is in place for Young to take a significant leap forward in 2024. The flashes last time around suggest it's something he's more than capable of. Anything less would be nothing short of catastrophic.
If Young cannot raise his production accordingly, the Panthers have a big problem on their hands. This will likely be a two-year evaluation unless the Heisman Trophy winner flames out badly. Some are even suggesting Carolina would be willing to take a new signal-caller from the college ranks if the Southern California native disappoints once again.
What comes next is down to Young. Canales is keeping things simple and the improved environment will help. How he performs with the spotlight glaring comes with huge ramifications attached.