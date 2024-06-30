Outrageous 2025 mock draft pick turns up the heat on Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers placed their chips into the middle with Bryce Young this offseason. Those in power invested significantly around the quarterback in pursuit of better fortunes. This was the only reasonable course of action after the franchise failed him in every conceivable way during a rookie campaign to forget.
Hopes are high Young bounces back and reminds the football world why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It'll likely be a two-year evaluation for the player from this point. The Panthers should have a solid measuring stick of their prized possession and what he can become long-term after that.
If things go completely sour, Dan Morgan might do something more drastic. This possibility was brought up by Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone in his latest 2025 mock draft. He has the Panthers picking at No. 1 overall yet again. He also used the privilege to select Georgia signal-caller Carson Beck.
"The Carolina Panthers picking first overall yet again means something went terribly wrong in the 2024 NFL Season, and this time, it may fall mostly on Bryce Young, the team’s QB who is entering year two. There is just no chance that Young is able to survive this, so if Carolina is at No. 1, they will surely take the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Carson Beck is projected to hear his name called quite early when next April rolls around, and this would allow new head coach Dave Canales to get a player that he hand-picked."- Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone
This would be a bombshell of epic proportions. It's also outrageous to think the Panthers would give up on Young entirely so soon into his NFL career. However, stranger things have happened.
Beck is solid enough and might be the best quarterback in this class when it's all said and done. Whether he's got the skills needed to become a franchise-altering presence under center is debatable.
Moving off Young after two seasons would be a catastrophe. It also seems highly unlikely all things considered unless there's a demoralizing freefall to oblivion.
Dave Canales and his staff have supreme confidence in Young. They feel like he can be fixed with just a few slight tweaks to his fundamentals. The lack of strength from this year's quarterback contingent emerging from the college ranks is something else that could put the Panthers off when push comes to shove.
There's an enormous amount of pressure on Young's shoulders. Canales also stated there's no sentimental attachment to his decision-making process, but taking Beck represents waving the white flag in no uncertain terms.
Young can alleviate any remaining concerns some have regarding his production next season. The Panthers might not be among the postseason challengers regardless of how he performs, but he must convince people that he's capable of taking this organization where they want to go.
If Young cannot meet expectations heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, all bets are off. For now, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama is a core part of whatever success comes Carolina's way.