5 Carolina Panthers players who could get demoted during 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
- Current status: OLB No. 3
Much has been made about the lack of edge rushing options available to the Carolina Panthers in 2024. They don't have enough right now - that much is painfully obvious. Unless someone steps up and becomes a dependable depth piece behind the projected starting duo of Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a big problem on his hands.
K'Lavon Chaisson is sitting at No. 3 on the outside linebacker depth chart currently. That comes with its own set of concerns after the former first-round pick gained just five sacks in four seasons during an underwhelming stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chaisson seems confident a change of scenery can be enough to galvanize his career. Big things were expected of the athletic pass-rusher after starring at LSU during their national championship triumph in 2019. He's flattered to deceive since, but Carolina's coaching staff believes he can be salvaged under their guidance.
That's a best-case scenario for Chaisson. However, if someone else emerges from obscurity or the Panthers find another option with more accomplished production, it won't take long for a demotion to arrive.
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
- Current status: Safety No. 3
Ejiro Evero got the luxury of choosing players he's worked with previously as part of his defensive strategy this offseason. The Panthers lost several established stars and transitioned their significant investment to the offense. Having some semblance of continuity with those who know his schematic demands was imperative to avoid unnecessary complications.
Nick Scott is one such figure. The safety is coming off a down year with the Cincinnati Bengals last time around, but Evero trusts him. He's currently sitting behind Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller - another offseason arrival with connections to the coach - at No. 3 on the safety depth chart. Whether he can hold onto this primary backup role is another matter.
Scott needs to show last season's downturn in production was a blip rather than the start of anything more concerning. The likes of Sam Franklin Jr., Alex Cook, Jammie Robinson, and perhaps even undrafted free agent Demani Richardson will be looking to take his place, so nothing but a rousing effort over camp will do.
The former seventh-round selection out of Penn State has experience on his side. Hopefully, linking back up with Evero will be the making of him.