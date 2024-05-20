5 Carolina Panthers players entering the last chance saloon in 2024
By Dean Jones
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C
Things looked uncertain for Austin Corbett after the Carolina Panthers shelled out big money to acquire Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency. The new additions will form a potentially productive starting guard tandem, leaving the former second-round pick with the daunting task of switching to the center position.
The Panthers gave Corbett a tremendous vote of confidence after deciding not to acquire any major reinforcements once Bradley Bozeman became surplus to requirements. He's got the talent, but a lack of experience at the anchor spot coupled with some troubling injury complications over the last two seasons mean this gamble could realistically go either way.
Corbett seems confident this switch could be the making of him. There's also plenty of motivation for the veteran to make the position his own entering a contract year. If he performs well and the money works, one couldn't rule out the possibility of an extended stay.
If Corbett fluffs his lines, the Panthers could cut this experiment short quickly. However, their lack of dependable centers behind the ex-Nevada college standout would no doubt complicate matters in this scenario.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Despite the Carolina Panthers drafting Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall, it would be a shock if Tommy Tremble didn't get extended reps next season. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have both spoken highly of the tight end this offseason. They also believe there is more to come from the player with extra responsibilities on his shoulders.
Tremble has been something of an enigma over his first three NFL seasons. Something was preventing the previous coaching regimes from involving him heavily despite some eye-catching athletic traits, so he must capitalize on whatever opportunities come his way with Canales leading the charge.
The Panthers will also get Sanders involved immediately as a pass-catching asset. Tremble excels as a blocker, which works in his favor in pursuit of making the No. 1 position his own next time around.
The former third-round pick out of Notre Dame boasts plenty of urgency to make improvements in 2024. Tremble is entering the final year of his rookie deal as a relatively unknown quantity. While that is a damning indictment of previous coaches, it doesn't detract from the need to alleviate concerns when competitive games return.