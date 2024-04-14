5 Carolina Panthers players fans should be excited about in 2024
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers had to do more for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Dan Morgan recognized this fact, signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to strengthen their offensive line interior. Those in power also pulled off a trade to land wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Young had no consistent route separators to depend upon last season aside from veteran Adam Thielen. Johnson changes all that in an instant. He's one of the most dynamic route-runners in the league and also knows how to manipulate opposing cornerbacks almost at will. Things might not have ended well in Pittsburgh. but it was a risk worth taking from the Panthers' perspective looking at the compensation attached.
If Johnson and Young can hit it off, it'll help enormously. The former third-round pick out of Toledo's career catch percentage stands at just 61.2 percent, but it's also worth remembering how woeful Pittsbirgh's production under center has been since Ben Roethlisberger retired.
Johnson's arrival won't stop the Panthers from targeting another explosive pass-catcher or two from the 2024 NFL Draft. But he'll have an integral role to play as Young looks to silence some increasing doubters next time around.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
To say this is an important season for Jaycee Horn would be something of an understatement. The gifted cornerback remains a high-caliber performer in coverage, but injuries significantly derailed his progress almost from the moment he entered the league.
Horn suffered a torn hamstring last season that restricted his contribution once again. The Panthers will likely pick up his fifth-year option in the hope of better fortunes, but any longer-term commitment is on hold until the former South Carolina stud proves to be dependable in terms of availability.
Considering the lack of urgency to strengthen their cornerback options aside from signing Dane Jackson, this raises the stakes further for Horn. Missing considerable time again would be a disaster - one Carolina's defense might not recover from despite Ejiro Evero opting to stay around under new head coach Dave Canales.
What comes next is down to Horn. He needs some good luck, but the talent is there to potentially become one of the NFL's premier shutdown cornerbacks with a prolonged run of games under his belt.