5 Carolina Panthers players fans should be excited about in 2024
These players could excite fans in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is a gifted quarterback. Fans saw flashes of this last season, but no more than that thanks to a woeful offensive scheme and a supposed all-star staff who didn't have the first clue how to properly develop the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young cut a frustrated figure for most of the campaign. Getting out of it unscathed was arguably the biggest positive behind a torrid offensive line. But better days might be ahead after the Carolina Panthers made substantial investments to improve their offense throughout a busy free agency under general manager Dan Morgan.
The former Alabama star could get more time in the pocket after the Panthers signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. As previously mentioned, Diontae Johnson's arrival via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers should also assist. Perhaps the most pivotal addition is that of new head coach Dave Canales.
Canales developed an exceptional reputation for helping struggling quarterbacks reach their potential before earning this well-deserved promotion. He's going to mold a scheme around Young's strengths and try to simplify the game for him. If this has the desired effect, the Heisman Trophy winner's road to potential redemption should begin in Year 2 of his professional career.
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Any fears about Derrick Brown's long-term future were removed quickly. The Panthers recognized his importance to the team's plans and rewarded him accordingly. This ties down their best player and ensures he can focus solely on football rather than matters away from the gridiron.
Brown was a revelation for the Panthers in 2023, breaking the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. While his pass-rushing still needs work, the former first-round pick was incredibly disruptive despite having to counteract double and triple teams for the most part.
This is a core foundational piece the Panthers can build around. They've done a terrible job of looking after their established figures under previous regimes, but Dan Morgan is setting the right tone and changing the culture in that regard.
If Brown takes another positive step forward throughout the upcoming preparation period, there's just no telling how much better he'll become. And that's a scary proposition for any interior offensive lineman unfortunate enough to come into his path next season.