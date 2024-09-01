5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering 2024 season
By Dean Jones
There is a newfound belief around the Carolina Panthers with the 2024 season fast approaching. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to put their aligned vision for the future into action. The changes were substantial as expected. Whether they bear fruit or not remains to be seen.
The Panthers were the league's bottom-feeder by a comfortable margin last season. Nobody is dwelling on that right now. It's all about focusing on the future and ensuring respectability returns to a team that's widely perceived as the NFL's laughingstock right now.
It's not exactly a high bar for growth. Two wins in 2024 dictate that. But it's hard to look at some on the roster and not think they're under a significant amount of pressure to produce the goods when competitive action begins once again.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players firmly on the hot seat entering the 2024 campaign.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering the 2024 season
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers believe they can get more from the tight ends at their disposal in 2024. Dave Canales' schematic concepts should work in their favor, so it won't take much longer to find out if the talent available matches these bold claims.
Tommy Tremble is someone who could benefit more than most. It's been a stuttering summer for the Notre Dame product, who missed most of training camp through injury and didn't feature in the preseason. Everything seems to be on track for Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, but it might take him a while to find his football legs again.
This is a pivotal year for Tremble, which is the last of his rookie deal. The Panthers are giving him a shot and Canales praised his emerging leadership over early workouts. However, the ascension of rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders increases the urgency in no uncertain terms.
Tremble's been given the benefit of the doubt so far. He's flashed under previous regimes without firmly establishing himself. Now is the time to prove his worth and potentially earn an extended stay.