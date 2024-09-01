5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
The Carolina Panthers need more from Ikem Ekwonu in 2024. After performing well as a rookie, the left tackle became complacent and suffered accordingly. Thinking the job was done after one year was a reality check in no uncertain terms. Proving this was a blip rather than something more concerning is the biggest challenge awaiting the former first-round selection.
Ekwonu's pass blocking came in for significant criticism last time around. The schematic concepts weren't suited to his physical attributes, but his performance levels were nowhere near the required standard. It's something he's looking to change during a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.
The North Carolina State product looks refocused and re-energized under the new regime. Ekwonu looked more like his old self throughout the summer. His dominance during joint practice with the New York Jets was another major step in the right direction.
This is positive from Ekwonu's point of view, but his situation remains precarious. A strong start to the campaign is crucial - anything less could bring some unnecessary confidence issues when everything is starting to point up at long last.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young has a bigger microscope on him than most in 2024. The Panthers remain confident in the quarterback's potential to be a franchise-changing presence under center. However, the need to remind people why he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft is evident.
Young went through complications aplenty during his rookie campaign. Carolina's supposed all-star coaching staff led by Frank Reich didn't have a concise plan for his development and he suffered accordingly. The former Alabama star had some nice moments, but they were fleeting with plenty of mitigating circumstances attached.
Things look a lot more promising these days. Young has a coaching staff who are nurturing his gifts effectively within schematic concepts that are suited to his strengths. The Panthers also invested heavily around the signal-caller this offseason, spending every significant asset available on fortifying the offensive line and skill positions.
This piles the pressure on Young to produce. There are no more excuses if everyone else meets their expectations. It'll be difficult, but the notable improvements made in recent weeks leave reasons for encouragement.