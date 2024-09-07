5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are on a mission to prove they are not the league's laughingstock anymore. Last season stung everyone associated with the franchise. There's no point dwelling on it now. What's important is embracing this new era and the players showing a sense of personal pride heading into their divisional opener at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
Dave Canales had a blank canvas to work with after general manager Dan Morgan made significant changes to the roster. There is a new offensive scheme in place. The defensive continuity should assist greatly. Added enthusiasm and collective purpose were other positive elements that emerged from the preparation period.
Going on the road to New Orleans will be a tough test in a hostile atmosphere. It'll be difficult, but there's nothing to suggest the Panthers cannot keep things competitive and potentially gain a surprising win on their travels.
The pressure is on, for some more than others. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 1 at the Caesars Superdome.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 1 at the Saints
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro might have beaten out undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis for the starting kicker job over the summer, but his situation remains precarious. The former Florida star was inconsistent last season and has trouble nailing deep attempts. Conditions in a dome mean there will be no excuses in Week 1.
Pineiro seems confident he can become an asset to the Panthers in a contract year. This game could be decided by fine margins if the Carolina Panthers' improvements throughout the offseason reap instant rewards. They can ill afford kicking errors causing their demise.
The Panthers made Pineiiro earn his spot this offseason and rightfully so. His performances during the previous campaign didn't warrant a free run into the No. 1 role. It also means that if the veteran doesn't enhance consistency over the first few weeks of the campaign, general manager Dan Morgan will find someone else who can.