5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. the Bengals
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales knows that one win won't make a successful season. The Carolina Panthers got off the mark last time around with a morale-boosting triumph at the Las Vegas Raiders. That will count for nothing if they cannot capitalize on this newfound positivity in front of their home fans at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-3 and reaching the desperation stage. That's a dangerous proposition for the Panthers, especially considering the firepower at the team's disposal.
Andy Dalton will be looking to get one over on his former employers. For Canales, this is all about continuing to establish an identity and giving this long-suffering fanbase a team to be proud of. They still believe, but it won't take long for that to change if Carolins reverts to type.
The pressure is on. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 4 against the Bengals.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. the Bengals
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu is making encouraging strides with improved options around him on the offensive line. The left tackle isn't flawless by any stretch of the imagination, but things are looking more promising now than at any stage during the 2023 campaign.
Ekwonu lands on the hot seat list not because his spot is under threat. He's on it because the need to perform well cannot be understated going up against one of the league's most underrated pass-rushers in Week 4.
The Carolina Panthers need a plan to counteract the supreme threat posed by Trey Hendrickson. He's got three sacks in his last two games and can cause significant disruption thanks to a unique blend of explosiveness and relentless energy. With Damien Lewis likely missing from the lineup, the onus is on Ekwonu to limit his influence without a veteran presence alongside him on the interior.
If Ekwonu can pass this latest test with flying colors, it'll be a massive confidence boost. One that can reaffirm faith in his long-term outlook for good measure.