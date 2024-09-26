5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 4 vs. Bengals
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton's start to life as the Carolina Panthers' new starting quarterback was a dream come true. It wasn't an easy situation for anybody after head coach Dave Canales decided to bench Bryce Young. However, the veteran signal-caller handled himself impeccably to turn in a performance for the ages.
Dalton was nothing short of sensational at the Las Vegas Raiders. He blitzed their defense in the first half, throwing three touchdowns and immediately providing the spark this offense lacked with Young under center. More importantly, it proved to Canales what this franchise could accomplish with a more consistent presence at football's most important position.
A surprise element with no film on Dalton worked in Carolina's favor. The next challenge is keeping this up once opposing defenses are better prepared, but the momentum is evident. The former second-round selection will have some added incentive against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Of course, this was the team that drafted him and where he spent the first nine years of his professional career.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold with optimism growing among the fanbase when all hope seemed lost. With this in mind, here are five bold predictions for Dalton in Week 4 at Bank of America Stadium.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 4 vs. the Bengals
Andy Dalton plays turnover-free football
The Carolina Panthers' offense was night and day compared to what fans had to endure over the first two games. Dave Canales was efficient, the unit was methodical, and they took shots downfield when opportunities arose. Andy Dalton also protected the football, which was arguably the biggest positive above all else.
This is a lofty goal for which to aim again. But looking at the way rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels carved open the Cincinnati Bengals' defense on Monday Night Football, there's nothing to suggest Dalton cannot do the same.
Daniels torched the secondary, scored on every non-kneel-down possession, and gained a 91 percent completion success as the Washington Commanders gained a stunning triumph with the national NFL audience watching. Dalton might not reach those feats, but emerging with another turnover-free game will go a long way to helping Carolina prosper.