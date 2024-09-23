Andy Dalton just might be the savior the Carolina Panthers need
By Noah Bryce
The Carolina Panthers got their first win. A much needed one at that.
The Panthers dominated every facet of their game at the Las Vegas Raiders. They never took their foot off of the gas en route to an overwhelming victory. The biggest catalyst of this offensive explosion was none other than Andy Dalton.
Dalton took over this offense and showed just what kind of potential it has with an experienced quarterback running it. This was the tune of over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. All of which came from beautiful throws.
That first pass to Adam Thielen for four yards may not have seemed like much to most people, but it showed a command and comfort in this offense that simply has not been present this season. Dalton went through his progressions and found the open target with the best chance of gaining yardage. It sounds simple, but it is incredibly vital.
Not everything has to be a downfield bomb. Dalton understands that.
Carolina Panthers got poise, precision, and inspiration from Andy Dalton
This isn't to say that there weren't some sensational deep balls in this game. Dalton connected on back-to-back throws of over 30 yards to cap a touchdown drive. Another aspect of the passing attack that the Panthers just haven't had when Bryce Young was starting.
There were some miscues and off-target passes sure. For the most part, it was the kind of performance Carolina hasn't seen since 2017.
From the tight window completions down the field to the underneath check-downs that got just enough yardage to keep the drive alive, Dalton did everything right in this game. But it didn't stop with the passing game.
Chuba Hubbard was finally able to break through the 100-yard barrier on the ground and even added 55 through the air on a day that made him look like a true starter. And this resurgence also leads back to Dalton.
With a passing attack that was finally able to take advantage of Diontae Johnson's speed, the opposing defense had to respect it. This meant that the box couldn't be as loaded against the run and Hubbard regularly caught defenders on the back foot.
The pass ended up opening up the run for once.
Dalton's mastery also had the effect of firing up the defense, This was evidenced by Jadeveon Clowney running up and down the sideline to pump up his guys before they had even seen the field.
This was the type of win that can transform a team. One that could give Carolina the kind of upward momentum they have been sorely lacking for so very long. It was against a Las Vegas Raiders team that has been up-and-down this season, but that is beside the point.
Fun. The Panthers were having fun. It was so amazing to see the sideline full of smiles and the stress of another horrid start to the year finally melt away. You could see the impact of this on the field with how loose the team was.
Dalton injected a new fire into the Panthers. One that is burning brightly right now and should be enjoyed while it lasts.
Whether or not this can continue is a question for another day. Let's just enjoy this long-awaited triumph.