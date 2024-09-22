5 major observations from Andy Dalton's performance at the Raiders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton seized his moment
Andy Dalton was given a tough challenge. Dave Canales wanted him to pick up a demoralized roster who were on the brink of mutiny with Bryce Young. It was a test he passed with flying colors during his first start of the campaign in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dalton wasn't lacking in confidence despite not playing much competitive football of late. It's all about seizing the moment for aging quarterbacks who are running out of time. That's exactly what the No. 35 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft accomplished en route to a shock victory on the road.
The signal-caller was in complete control of the huddle. He calmed everything down, kept things ticking over nicely, and took advantage of splash play chances when they arose. This is Dalton's team until further notice and it'll be a long time before Young sees the field in a competitive setting if the same trend continues.
Things couldn't have gone much better for Dalton. He's set a lofty bar for himself moving forward, but his performance was the injection of energy this Panthers team desperately needed.
Carolina Panthers' early vindication for landmark change
The Panthers made a franchise-altering call by benching Bryce Young. Dave Canales and others were criticized for not keeping faith for longer, but Andy Dalton's performance at the Las Vegas Raiders provided the head coach with some early vindication.
Carolina had to figure out if Young was the issue or if there was something more underlying at play. It seems as if the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was the primary issue holding this team back based on this initial surge forward with Dalton leading the charge.
Doing this for a prolonged period now opposing teams have some recent film on Dalton is the next challenge. But looking at the rejuvenated atmosphere across the offense from the moment he went under center, it would be a surprise if the Panthers reverted to type.
All hope is not lost just yet despite a cataclysmic 0-2 start. The Panthers have life thanks in no small part to Dalton, who rolled back the years to provide Carolina with a sense of belief and collective purpose that was sorely lacking with Young.
Canales deserves praise. He knew removing Young from the equation was going to be met with fury, and he trusted his convictions. Making this switch so early might just save their season.