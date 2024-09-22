Adam Thielen won't be complaining about Panthers offense after Week 3
After two embarrassing performances by the Carolina Panthers offense, Dave Canales made the decision to bench former number one pick Bryce Young and start Andy Dalton at quarterback. While it's only been one half of action against the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders, the decision has proven to be a good one, as the Panthers scored 21 points.
Dalton threw three touchdowns in the first half, one of which went to Adam Thielen, who vented about the lack of offense following the Week 2 loss. Thielen had noted that the offense's lack of production wasn't about Young but that it was a team issue. Well, two quarters into the Dalton era of Panthers football and maybe it was Young's fault all along.
Thielen should be much happier with the offensive output after what Dalton and the Panthers offense did in the first half. Dalton threw for three touchdowns, Thielen, Diontae Johnson (who had also spoken about the lack of offensive production), and Chuba Hubbard all had receiving touchdowns, and the defense even did their part by limiting the Raiders to just one score.
Panthers offense looks completely revamped in Week 3
Now, of course, the Panthers could still go on to lose this game, as there's still another half of football to be played. The big question following the first two games was if the issue was Young or the Panthers organization as a whole and while it's only been one half, Panthers fans and NFL talking heads might have their answers to that question.
Let's hope that Thielen and the rest of the Panthers wide receivers don't have to speak out about the offense again unless it's for good reasons. Also, let's hope that Young can regain some confidence while serving as the backup quarterback because no one in this organization wants him to fail. He was taken number one overall because this team thought he could be the franchise quarterback of the Carolina Panthers so let's hope Young can still become that.