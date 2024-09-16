Wide receivers throw shade at Carolina Panthers' play-calling after Week 2 loss
By Dean Jones
If the Carolina Panthers were hoping for a miracle cure to their woes in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, they were out of luck. It was another woeful outing from Dave Canales' men as they were comfortably beaten on home soil. This already looks like a lost campaign and fans made no secret of their frustrations before they left Bank of America Stadium long before the contest ended.
Bryce Young is going through untold turmoil under center. He looks like a broken player, which is tough to watch. There is a visible slump in his body language and calls to take him out of the firing line are growing.
Canales is keeping faith with his quarterback in the hope this journey can result in improvements somewhere down the line. However, the head coach also needs to strategize better and put together a game plan capable of igniting a spark in this offense.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's play-calling was conservative at best. There were no downfield attempts and poor situational management on third downs. Carolina was fighting a losing battle almost from the outset, but this lack of conviction didn't help whatsoever.
Carolina Panthers wide receivers outline frustrations with offensive failings
It was extremely disappointing. And make no mistake, the cracks are already beginning to show.
When asked about the lack of willingness to push the football downfield, wide receiver Diontae Johnson put the blame squarely on the plays being called. He said it's their job as players to focus on what they can control and make the plays needed. Everything else is out of their hands.
"We all are. But it is what it is. We’re not the ones calling the plays. So our job is to go out there and execute every play that they call, and put it on film."- Diontae Johnson via X
This is a little shade being thrown at Canales. The first-year head coach is a beacon of positivity. This hasn't translated to his players in a competitive setting as yet, which is a real gut check considering how bullish he was about the team's chances in Year 1 of his tenure.
Canales is saying all the right things about Young in front of the media. That said, his unwillingness to get the passing game going tells a different story. Whether this changes next weekend at the Las Vegas Raiders remains to be seen, but things cannot carry on as they are for much longer.
Adam Thielen's frustrations got the better of him when he was open but wasn't seen in the second half. Many thought this was down to Young's lack of awareness, but the wideout stated it had more to do with the offensive operation overall rather than the signal-caller.
"I love Bryce to death, man. He works his butt off. He's a great player. This is not a Bryce Young issue. This is an offensive team issue. We are all in this together. I know what football is, that's why I love this game with everything I have, because it is the greatest team game. It’s not about an individual."- Adam Thielen via X
For the Panthers' two most experienced receivers to be coming out and saying these things publicly after just two weeks is a big problem. If they're feeling it, you can bet your bottom dollar that others are too. What's important is identifying the areas for improvement and working in unison towards this exact goal.
It's not going to happen overnight. Things seem to be getting worse, not better. It's a time for soul-searching and big characters. Anything less is going to come with severe ramifications attached given how impulsive David Tepper's been since purchasing the Panthers.
Friction is growing. It'll be interesting to see where things go from here.