Jaycee Horn, Panthers players blast booing Carolina fans after Week 2 disaster
By Mike Luciano
Things were already bad for the Carolina Panthers, but they have managed to somehow get even worse in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Panthers were flattened 26-3 in their home opener, and the score was so depressing that the fanbase's faith in Bryce Young is shaken.
To make matters worse, some of the team's much-ballyhooed defensive players were toasted. Cornerback Jaycee Horn was matched up on maligned Chargers receivr Quentin Johnston for much of the first half, and Johnston found the end zone twice with Horn matched up on him.
Horn was booed off the field mercilessly for most of the game, as Panthers fans were fed up with the pathetic product on the field. The fans were totally justified in voicing their frustrations, and Horn let them known that he isn't very appreciative of them for doing so.
Horn called the boos "kinda frustrating" after the loss. While Horn did say that he tries to tune out the negative reception from fans, he wasn't a fan of them booing young players learning how to win or free agents who just arrived. Still, Horn will need to take his medicine after one of the worst games of his career.
Offensive lineman Austin Corbett joined in with Horn's criticism, asking the fans for patience and declaring that Carolina's grand plan for success is not going to be accomplished in one day. After performances like today, these players should expect some serious criticism coming their way.
Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett respond as Panthers booed by home fans
After Corbett made his voice heard, offensive guard Robert Hunt also decried the boos and said that he believes Bryce Young is still the right quarterback for this team. To be very charitable, Hunt has more faith in Young than most.
The Panthers are in such a depressing state that it's hard to really pinpoint any on source of struggle as the main reason for their decline in play. No one is doing their job, meaning there will be no quick fix. Games will continue like this until morale improves or a miracle happens, which might be the only thing that fixes them.
Horn and the rest of the Panthers aren't solely responsible, but every one of them shares blame for the mess that went down in Carolina. Expect the fans to be very vocal as the losses continue to pile up for Dave Canales.