Bryce Young's putrid start vs. Chargers must start Andy Dalton rumors
By Mike Luciano
The haters said that Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was going to keep struggling against a revitalized Los Angeles Chargers defense, and it looks like the former No. 1 pick has proved the haters absolutely right. If possible, Young's first half against the Chargers was worse than the 47-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints.
Young managed to complete eight of his 10 passes in the first half, but he mustered just 22 yards on those completions. Diontae Johnson was the leading receiver for Carolina, and he tallied just two catches for eight yards. Young was also intercepted, giving him three turnovers this year.
Carolina trailed Los Angeles 20-0 heading into halftime, which could set them up for an equally embarrassing Week 2 showing. The defense looks bad, but Young has been the principal offender once again, so much so that it is worth thinking about making a change under center.
The Panthers have a capable veteran who has played very well for extended periods of time in Andy Dalton. For the sake of both putting a competitive product on the field and not trying to kill what is left of Young's mental strength, Dalton may need to play for a bit.
Panthers must consider benching Bryce Young, starting Andy Dalton
Dalton started just one game last year for the Panthers. In it, he went 34-58 passing for 316 yards and two touchdowns while narrowly losing against a decent Seahawks team in a very hostile environment. The difference in the passing game with Dalton on the field as compared to Young is startling.
There's a good chance that benching Young could mean the end of his "era" in Carolina, and the Panthers may need to reckon with that possibility. However, the Young optimist (who must have the patience of the Messiah) would claim that a reset could do wonders.
Sending Young out there to embarrass himself and the team is helping no one. Sometimes, watching a pro like Dalton execute the same plays Young is not capable of making could be what actually helps the lightbulb go off.
It's not a lock, but the Panthers have to at least try it.
Dave Canales is not blameless, as the offensive guru appears to be running an offense that would not look out of place in 1987. However, most of the blame rests with Young, and the Panthers need to end this experiment as soon as possible.