5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. the Bengals
By Dean Jones
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
Jordan Fuller was placed on injured reserve following the Carolina Panthers' impressive victory at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The veteran safety started to come to life after an indifferent start, so this represents a blow to the team's defensive chances versus the Cincinnati Bengals' high-octane passing attack.
The Panthers will likely deploy Nick Scott as a ready-made replacement in the starting lineup. He's performed pretty well on the rotation without ever setting the world alight. Carolina doesn't need him to be a miracle worker. They need him to provide assured support to the cornerbacks in coverage and make his tackles count when opportunities arise.
That will be essential if Ejiro Evero cannot get more from the pass-rushers. Joe Burrow has no trouble carving open even the most elite defenses when given time to go through his progressions. Confusing the signal-caller pre-snap and getting him uncomfortable through consistent pressure is the only way to limit his influence.
Scott will be thrown into the fire alongside Xavier Woods. He's experienced enough to keep complications to a minimum. But his indifferent production for the Bengals last season is something his old employers could take advantage of.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
The Panthers won't have the benefit of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen for the foreseeable future. He suffered a hamstring injury laying out for a sensational touchdown grab at the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the next four weeks at least. Although disappointing, this provides an opportunity to see if some younger pass-catchers can step up and make an impression.
Jonathan Mingo could be the primary beneficiary, even though the calls to get rookie Xavier Legette into the lineup are deafening among the fanbase. The former second-round selection has six receptions from 11 targets for 59 receiving yards through three games. Not exactly world-beating numbers, but all hope is not lost just yet.
There should be chances for Mingo to contribute. The Washington Commanders had their way with the Bengals through the air, scoring on every non-kneel-down possession and exposing some glaring weaknesses. If the Ole Miss product cannot produce the goods, head coach Dave Canales will have no trouble turning to someone else.
If there was ever a chance for Mingo to break out, this is it. Whether he's capable of reaching such feats is the question nobody knows the answer to right now.