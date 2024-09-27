5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 4 vs. the Bengals
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
It doesn't look like interior offensive lineman Damien Lewis will be on the field in Week 4. The Carolina Panthers haven't confirmed it as yet, but the left guard looks set to miss the contest through injury. This is a blow considering how well the protection is performing, but it's a case of the next man up to keep this show rolling.
This puts Chandler Zavala firmly under the microscope. Those in power are likely to prefer the former fourth-round selection over Brady Christensen, which is thanks in no small part to his measurables and the potential to become an asset on running plays.
Zavala needs to repay the faith shown in him by Carolina's coaching staff. Things didn't go well for the player as a rookie. The slate's been wiped clean under the new regime, so capitalizing on this outstanding opportunity is crucial.
It would be a surprise if the Cincinnati Bengals didn't identify Zavala as a weak link they could potentially exploit. This is something the player and the Panthers need to be ready for, but this is a supreme vote of confidence in the second-year pro if nothing else.
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Being on the hot seat doesn't necessarily mean someone's place is in jeopardy. It can also mean the team needs a big-time performance from said individual. That is exactly the case this weekend for cornerback Jaycee Horn.
The Panthers need their best coverage presence at the peak of their powers in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. For all the AFC North team's faults, they boast one of the league's most dynamic wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase. They also have a quarterback - former No. 1 pick Joe Burrow - who can get him the football downfield in a hurry if given enough time in the pocket.
Chase torched the Washington Commanders' secondary on Monday Night Football to the tune of six receptions for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Horn is far more accomplished than anything at Dan Quinn's disposal, but this is still a monumental test of the former South Carolina star's credentials nonetheless.
It might be worth the Panthers getting Horn to shadow Chase despite the presence of Tee Higgins. If the defensive back performs well and limits his influence, it'll add more dollars to his demands when the time comes to begin negotiations on a new deal.