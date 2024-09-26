Chandler Zavala must repay Carolina Panthers' faith in Week 4 pressure-cooker
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave following their highly impressive victory at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. This brought positivity back into the locker room and hope among the fanbase that this was the start of brighter days ahead. It also brought head coach Dave Canales vindication that his methods were working with a more consistent presence at the quarterback position.
As always with this franchise, it wasn't all good news. Some new injury complications came to light after the contest. Two established starters - wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Jordan Fuller - were placed on injured reserve. Carolina's new-look offensive line was also handed a short-term blow with the news interior force Damien Lewis would be missing in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Considering how well the protection has performed through three weeks, disrupting continuity comes at the worst possible time. The Panthers are always preaching their next-man-up mentality. Losing Lewis is a blow, but this provides a chance for someone else to step up and make a lasting contribution.
Chandler Zavala must repay Carolina Panthers' faith in Week 4
Specifically, Chandler Zavala.
The 2023 fourth-round selection went through untold complications as a rookie. Zavala was thrown into the starting lineup before he was ready after Brady Christensen suffered a season-ending torn bicep in Week 1. The struggles were significant and prolonged before an issue of his own forced him off the field.
That was arguably a blessing in disguise, to be honest. Getting the chance to recuperate, learn from the sidelines, and build back confidence was a silver lining to his absence. Many wondered what the future might hold under a new regime, but Zavala held onto this roster spot and looks set to start over Christensen until Lewis is ready to return.
This might be surprising to some, but Canales is fully confident in the North Carolina State product thanks in no small part to the power he can bring to the interior on running downs.
"Chandler's a guy that brings power inside. The thing that we're trying to build, this offensive line inside out. And so I'm really excited to see Chandler step in and have this opportunity. So excited for him, he's worked so hard to get himself back to that point."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Zavala was on the field for 22 snaps in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, giving up one penalty and earning a less-than-stellar 48.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. This won't go unnoticed by the Bengals as part of their defensive strategy. He's the clear weak link in this group - especially alongside Ikem Ekwonu. Taking advantage of it will be high on their list of priorities.
The second-year pro probably wasn't expecting this opportunity so soon into the campaign. This is an opportunity for Zavala to prove he can be a dependable blocking presence and provide disciplined assurance to the interior. It was a challenge he couldn't complete in Year 1 of his professional career, so one could forgive fans for feeling a little trepidation ahead of his second go-around.
The Panthers are showing supreme faith in Zavala. Seizing the moment and demonstrating notable growth will go a long way to repaying it.