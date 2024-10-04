5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 5 at the Bears
By Dean Jones
There is no more margin for error where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this season. They were more competitive and fought hard against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but it was another loss. Moral victories count for nothing in the NFL when it's all said and done.
Some added intrigue awaits the Panthers this weekend when they travel to the Chicago Bears. This is the team Carolina struck a bombshell agreement with for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a catastrophe transaction so far with quarterback Bryce Young on the bench. Something that's come with ridicule and jibes aplenty for fans on social media.
That might not matter to the Panthers, but it should. This organization has been a laughingstock for years and the fanbase has suffered a lot. A big performance is needed to give them some pride and prove they are not going to be walkovers anymore.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 5 at Soldier Field.
Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 5 vs. the Bears
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
Being on the hot seat isn't just for players struggling to find form. It's also for those who have raised expectancy heading into a pivotal matchup. That's the prospect facing stud right tackle Taylor Moton in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears.
Moton's been a model of consistency once again, which is nothing new to anyone who's followed his career closely. The difference this time is the Carolina Panthers have an accomplished supporting cast alongside him on the offensive line. That hasn't always been the case.
The former second-round selection out of Western Michigan will be tasked with keeping defensive end Montez Sweat quiet in this one. His production has come on significantly over the last fortnight and he can generate pressure at will when in the mood. Nullifying his threat through exceptional pass protection will go a long way to improving Carolina's chances.
There's a lot to like about the way Moton's applied himself so far. Hopefully, this trend can continue versus Sweat in Week 5.