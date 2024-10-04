5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 5 at the Bears
By Dean Jones
Charles Harris - Carolina Panthers OLB
Arguably the biggest problem facing the Carolina Panthers is how to generate consistent pressure. It's been non-existent so far and Ejiro Evero is playing more Cover 3 than any defensive coordinator in the league. That's a double-edged sword working against him despite the improved production from the team's cornerbacks.
The Panthers took a flier on Charles Harris after Week 1. He's featured in 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps but has failed to register a sack as yet. He's generated two pressures and missed 37.5 percent of his tackles according to Pro Football Reference.
Just how much longer the Panthers persist with this experiment is anyone's guess. It's not like they're blessed with dependable options and D.J. Wonnum is still working his way back from a torn quad. Harris also came into the setup without a full offseason, so it might take time to find his football legs again.
This will be Harris' fourth game in a Panthers uniform. The bedding-in period is over - it's time for the veteran edge presence to put the sort of form together that made him such a valuable piece with the Detroit Lions.
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
The Panthers are dealing with significant defensive injury problems for the second straight season under Ejiro Evero. This is especially evident within the linebacking corps.
Shaq Thompson tore his Achilles in Week 4 and is out for the season. The Panthers will also be without Josey Jewell at the Chicago Bears, although his absence is probably more short-term than anything more concerning.
This is a chance for rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace to showcase his credentials. His first-year baptism from a prominent starting role is coming sooner than anticipated, but being thrown into the fire might be the making of him. There's just no telling for sure right now.
Wallace is confident in his abilities. He made a good impression throughout the offseason and also caught the eye during preseason involvement. This is a different environment entirely, so it's a challenge he must be ready for.
Going from the primary backup behind Thompson and Jewell to the No. 1 option at the defensive second level is quite a jump. It'll be interesting to see how Wallace handles the pressure.