5 Carolina Panthers players who must ruffle feathers at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
There are opportunities available in the cornerback room heading into the campaign. Very few are guaranteed spots on the depth chart. Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Dane Jackson, and rookie Chau Smith-Wade seem locked in. The rest have a fight on their hands to establish themselves.
The Carolina Panthers are giving everyone a chance to prove their worth. Someone is going to rise from proverbial obscurity and carve out a role for themselves. D'Shawn Jamison might be that guy after showing flashes last season.
Jamison got more playing time than anticipated thanks to a plethora of injuries. It was only 11 percent of defensive snaps, but this represented a foot in the door despite giving up 75 percent of targets thrown in his direction.
The former Texas star has the fiery personality and mentality Dan Morgan is looking to install across the Panthers. That doesn't guarantee any playing time or even a place on the 53-man roster. However, last season's experience should serve him well throughout Carolina's upcoming training camp in pursuit of extended involvement.
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Xavier Legette comes into the Panthers as their big hope at the wide receiver position. Those in power were convinced his skill set could help this offense thrive and make life easier for quarterback Bryce Young. Trading up one spot to secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft lent further weight to this notion.
Legette has a bigger bullseye and higher expectations on his back than most. Fans are eagerly expecting him to hit the ground running and become a legitimate difference-maker under head coach Dave Canales' guidance. That's a little unfair, but the NFL has become an instant gratification world in recent years - especially given the number of wideouts who've flourished right out of the gate.
The former South Carolina standout had a stuttering start over early offseason workouts thanks to a hamstring tweak. Legette was kept out of minicamp as a precautionary measure, but all signs point to the athletic pass-catcher being a full participant for the start of training camp.
Ruffling some feathers through outstanding playmaking and fierce determination is only going to raise confidence in his chances of taking the league by storm in 2024.