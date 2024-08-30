5 Carolina Panthers players in precarious situations despite 2024 reprieve
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Ian Thomas doesn't have much favor within the fanbase. They've seen him spurn countless opportunities to firmly establish himself since the Carolina Panthers opted to let Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen walk in 2020. His inclusion on the 53-man roster came with confusion and dismay in equal measure.
Thomas showed signs of life earlier in the offseason. He looked sharper as a pass-catcher and developed an intriguing chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. Unfortunately for the former fourth-round selection, a calf injury halted this positive momentum over the opening stages of training camp.
This was a blow to Thomas, but the Panthers' decision-makers saw enough to take him through once again. It didn't make much sense to cut him from a financial standpoint, which stemmed from the previous regime giving him a contract that was above his perceived talent level.
The Indiana product is in the final year of that deal. It'll take a monumental effort from Thomas to get another contract from the Panthers looking at how things have unfolded in recent years.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
One could have forgiven Jonathan Mingo for feeling a little apprehensive coming into the offseason. Big things were expected of the wide receiver as a rookie in 2023. He came into the Panthers following recommendations from quarterback Bryce Young and former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. There were targets aplenty, but it was an underwhelming campaign.
The Panthers bolstered their wideout room considerably this offseason. This raised the stakes further for Mingo to establish himself under a new coaching staff. It's a challenge he took on superbly en route to a sensational offseason.
Mingo's improved his route running and looks like someone who can bounce back in the best possible way. Others are ahead of him on the depth chart currently, so nothing but the same will do in a regular-season environment.
The former Ole Miss standout earned an extra sense of confidence in his chances moving forward. But if Mingo once again fluffs his lines when the stakes are higher, it'll be a devastating blow he might not be able to recover from.