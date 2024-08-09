5 Carolina Panthers players who should be cut after Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers' preseason opener at the New England Patriots featured very few starters. Head coach Dave Canales took the cautious approach, sitting more than 30 players to ensure nobody of importance suffered injury problems at this stage of the team's preparations. It quickly became a hot topic of discussion among the fanbase with mixed opinions attached.
One could argue that those on a two-win team need all the reps they can get. Canales believes camp drills, scrimmages, and their upcoming joint practice with the New York Jets are enough for now. This approach gave those further down the depth chart a chance to showcase what they could potentially bring to the 53-man roster under the new regime.
There were a few notable standouts despite the defeat. Others failed to meet modest expectations - something that's given Canales and general manager Dan Morgan plenty to ponder heading into another crucial week before their second warmup fixture at home to the Jets.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be cut after their preseason reverse at Gillette Stadium.
Carolina Panthers players who should be cut after Preseason Week 1
Willie Drew - Carolina Panthers CB
You're going to see a recurring theme after this one, but Willie Drew didn't do his chances of making the roster any good. As D'Shawn Jamison and Dicaprio Bootle performed well in coverage, he conceded a deep touchdown pass after Kayshon Boutte burned him on a double move for the night's major highlight.
Drew was a long shot to make the squad despite the Carolina Panthers' lack of legitimate cornerback depth. This was his big opportunity to shine. However, it seems for all the smart money as if the Virginia State product is falling by the wayside.
Whether the Panthers remove Drew from the equation now or wait to see if any improvements can arrive in the coming weeks is anyone's guess. But make no mistake, this seems like a realistic outcome.