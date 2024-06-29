Carolina Panthers 53-man 2024 roster projection: Sizzling summer edition
The Carolina Panthers entered the 2024 offseason with the expectation of improving and figuring out how to pay their stars. As the organization enters summer break, the only way is up after the additions made on both sides of the ball.
Credit goes to new head coach Dave Canales, general manager Dan Morgan, and vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis. They made a concerted effort to improve a Panthers team that finished with a porous offense and a league-worst 2-15 record last season.
Morgan invested heavily in the offense in free agency and the NFL Draft to improve second-year quarterback Bryce Young's surroundings. The competition and depth at each position improved. This makes for a spicy training camp as players look to establish themselves worthy of being a part of the team’s 53-man roster.
This year’s Panthers are looking to show promise and growth during what is considered a rebuilding season. With their win total projected at four to five victories, tripling last season’s total will be seen as progress - so long as its meddling owner David Tepper stays out of the way.
As the summer progresses and teams begin to make their cuts, Morgan and Tilis could be active on the wavier wire where the team sits No. 1 overall on the priority list. This will drastically change the current roster picture depending on how many new faces come into the fold.
Following the offseason programs, I took a shot at what the Panthers 53-man roster could look like when Week 1 rolls around.
Carolina Panthers special teams (3)
- Harrison Mevis (K), Johnny Hekker (P), J.J. Jansen (LS).
A little spiciness to start.
Eddy Pineiro is entering the final year of his contract. There isn’t too much confidence that his starting job is a total guarantee. Say what you want about his statistics, but it is hard to put your trust in a kicker who isn’t entirely trustworthy from 40 or more yards out, especially in game-tying or winning situations.
While it is hard to tell if undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis can handle the pressure in training camp, it’s worth the gamble and costs less money. The former Missouri Tiger has shown to make big kicks from long distances and in clutch situations. It might be worth the risk for special teams coach Tracy Smith.
Long-snapper J.J. Jansen is the longest-tenured Carolina Panthers player and has survived multiple regimes, including 2021 when the team attempted to draft his replacement. At 38 years old, he looks to continue his historic franchise streak of regular season starts.
All-decade punter Johnny Hekker remains a steady and important presence on a young Panthers roster. He continues to down punts inside the 20-yard-line and is one of the leaders of the roster after spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Rams.