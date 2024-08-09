5 Carolina Panthers players who should be cut after Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
The Carolina Panthers had questions to answer at the center position heading into the offseason. Austin Corbett's position switch following the arrivals of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt was a calculated risk. It's not perfect yet, but the former second-round selection is off to a decent start.
Andrew Raym was the only specialist center on the roster. The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma has been quiet throughout Carolina's training camp. When he came into the lineup for Cade Mays in the second half of their preseason opener, it represented a chance to establish himself and get into contention.
Unfortunately for Raym, things didn't go well. He got bull-rushed for a sack relatively early and never looked comfortable after that. This was a crushing blow to his chances, although much will depend on Mays' status after he left the game with a shoulder complication.
That could be Raym's saving grace this week. If the first-year pro wants to stick around longer than that, his performance levels must rise exponentially in pursuit of alleviating concerns.
Mike Strachan - Carolina Panthers WR
Competition for places is fierce in the wide receiver room. The Panthers invested heavily around Bryce Young this offseason to make sure they get a genuine evaluation of the signal-caller in 2024. It's increased urgency in the room at training camp. Margins are slimmer as a result, so anyone not pulling their weight is unlikely to be around in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Mike Strachan came into the Panthers last season without ever firmly establishing himself. The 6-foot-5 pass-catcher rarely puts his imposing athletic attributes to good use. Failing to bring in his only target in Carolina's preseason opener was another subpar showing that leaves his fortunes hanging by a thread.
Strachan had a connection to Frank Reich from their time together on the Indianapolis Colts, but he's no longer around. Unless he proves his worth as a dominant force on special teams when opportunities arise, it's hard to envisage a scenario where the Liberty Christian Academy High School product even makes the practice squad.
The Panthers have no more room for passengers under the new regime. Strachan is quickly becoming that when one factors everything into the equation.