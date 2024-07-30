5 Carolina Panthers players silencing doubters at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Things are heating up at training camp. The bedding-in period is over as the Carolina Panthers gear up for two padded practices this week. This will provide Dave Canales and Dan Morgan with a good indication of where this roster is and whether drastic action is needed to improve their fortunes in 2024.
It's been captivating to witness the early dynamic over camp. There are a lot of new faces to mesh together. Everyone has a big point to prove in pursuit of getting this struggling franchise back to respectability.
Those who were around last season are looking to rid themselves of the haunting two-win campaign quickly. Draft picks and undrafted free agents are aiming to firmly establish themselves. New veteran arrivals have one goal in mind - to help the Panthers thrive in whatever way possible.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who are already silencing their doubters at the team's 2024 training camp.
Carolina Panthers players silencing doubters at 2024 training camp
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are giving wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. one last chance to prove his worth throughout their first offseason with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. Frustrations boiled over with a trade request last time around after another campaign of no legitimate involvement whatsoever. Given the added competition in the wideout room, not many held out hope heading into the summer.
Marshall used this as extra motivation. The former second-round pick has been a revelation over the early stages of camp, coming up with one highlight-reel grab after another to make Carolina's coaching staff sit up and take notice.
Fans have seen this almost every year that Marshall's been in the league. The LSU product stars over camp and the preseason. When things get tenser and results matter more, that's when the physically gifted pass-catcher wilts under pressure.
Whether Canales has the key to unlocking Marshall's true potential is the big question. Until he proves capable of producing the goods in a competitive environment in the regular season, fans will remain cautious about his aspirations.