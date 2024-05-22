5 Carolina Panthers players who struck gold during 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have rung the changes as expected throughout a busy first offseason with another new regime pulling the strings. Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales did a nice job of filling needs and providing a sense of stability that's been sorely lacking during David Tepper's ownership. It's a positive step, but this is going to be a slow burn as part of their long-term plans for growth.
Not every decision has gone over well. Established stars departed for differing reasons and in some cases, will be sorely missed. Morgan was always going to upset the apple cart in some capacity. Unlike previous decision-makers, he's got the team's best interests at heart.
Morgan's left a good impression in difficult circumstances. Optimism is growing around the Panthers potentially being more competitive next season. It might not shock the NFL, but any strides forward after last season's shambles would be something for fans to cling onto.
See, it's not all doom and gloom. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who struck gold during an eventful 2024 offseason.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
After a luckless and disappointing rookie campaign, the Carolina Panthers utilized their primary resources on putting Bryce Young in a better position to excel moving forward. There is more stable protection and better weapons in the passing game. The quarterback also has a head coach in Dave Canales who's renowned for bringing struggling players under center back to life.
Young seems to have bulked up this offseason and is fully embracing Canales' teachings. The former No. 1 pick still needs to produce the goods and iron out some kinks, but there is growing optimism surrounding his chances of a potential bounce-back campaign in 2024.
In truth, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama couldn't have asked much more from the Panthers this offseason. Repaying this faith through steady production and exceptional leadership is the next big stumbling block from the player's perspective.
Anything less will come with grave ramifications attached.