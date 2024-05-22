5 Carolina Panthers players who struck gold during 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL
There wasn't much money for the Carolina Panthers to throw around in free agency. Most anticipated some bargain signings rather than any lavish spending with general manager Dan Morgan on damage control. As it turned out, the franchise was able to make a couple of notable splashes that should improve quarterback Bryce Young's fortunes for good measure.
Not long after the legal tampering period began, the Panthers allocated a substantial amount to prise right guard Robert Hunt from the Miami Dolphins. The former second-round selection signed a five-year, $100 million deal that included a $26.5 million signing bonus and $63 million guaranteed. It's a huge commitment, but it's a small price to pay for stability in front of Young on Carolina's protection.
Hunt is incredibly physical, playing every snap with a ruthless aggression that's hard not to love. He excels in pass protection and looks more than capable of impacting proceedings on running plays. If he stays clear of injury, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he doesn't upgrade the Panthers' offensive line interior.
If Damien Lewis - who was signed to be the team's starting left guard - also meets his billing, this has the makings of a phenomenal blocking tandem.
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Not many expected the Carolina Panthers and Jadeveon Clowney to reach an agreement this offseason. The veteran was seen to be biding his time and waiting around for a contender after performing well for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. But the promise of playing closer to home coupled with the added security of a two-year deal tipped the scales.
Clowney was the marquee arrival and a major statement of intent. Although the Panthers were comfortably the league's worst team last season, the former No. 1 selection out of South Carolina is confident things can start trending upward quickly given the talent available.
This is the best possible outcome for Clowney, too. He gets to spend his twilight playing days around family with a team he's always been fond of. The veteran edge rusher also feels like he's at the perfect stage of life to join the Panthers, which wasn't necessarily the case in previous years.
The Panthers will be asking a lot of Clowney after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Whether he's capable of reaching such lofty feats will go a long way to determining whether Ejiro Evero's defense can compensate for some significant losses throughout another dramatic offseason.