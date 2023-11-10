5 Carolina Panthers scapegoats who might be sacrificed after Week 10 loss
Something has to be done...
By Dean Jones
Which potential scapegoats might be sacrificed by the Carolina Panthers after another woeful loss sent them to a 1-8 record in 2023?
Nobody had the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-8 through their opening nine games. There was so much optimism surrounding this team before the campaign, which stemmed from a frantic period of change and bold statements emanating from those in positions of power heading into Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Something has to be done to avoid this from completely spiraling out of control. The Panthers are going nowhere fast and could be forced into the embarrassment of handing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade to secure Bryce Young - a microcosm of how the franchise has gone about its business since David Tepper became owner.
Tepper's proven this week that he is an impatient man. While the billionaire's big ego suggests that admitting he is wrong about Frank Reich so soon into his coaching tenure is unlikely, the owner might demand a sacrifice for Carolina's failings as they remain the league's laughing stock.
With this in mind, here are five people who could be axed following the Panthers' latest embarrassment on primetime at the Chicago Bears.
Jared Kirksey - Carolina Panthers director of college scouting
The Carolina Panthers have not drafted well in recent years. They are getting almost nothing from their picks lower down the pecking order and even those higher up aren't living up to their billing.
Jared Kirksey is in his third season as director of college scouting. You could count on one hand - perhaps even one finger - the number of success stories Carolina's had since then.
If David Tepper demands a body be removed from the equation for the team's lack of personnel recruitment success, then he could be a candidate. Although many others should also be nervously looking over their shoulders in this scenario.