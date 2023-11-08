Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-7 start in 2023
It's been a horror show up to now...
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four games after the team's disastrous 1-7 opening to the 2023 campaign?
When it looked like the Carolina Panthers could potentially build some momentum, it all came crashing to a halt in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Another terrible offensive display coupled with three interceptions from quarterback Bryce Young were the primary catalysts behind their demise, including suspect officiating calls and discipline issues thrown in for good measure.
Some serious questions are being asked about those in power. David Tepper and Scott Fitterer seem to be getting it more than most, but sections of the fanbase are also starting to wonder if head coach Frank Reich is the right man to lead this team moving forward.
Another dramatic offseason awaits, one suspects. The Panthers have to navigate nine more games before that, so it'll be interesting to see what fight remains with players seemingly dropping like flies en route to injured/reserve of late.
With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over their next four games after seven defeats in eight, leaving them 1-7 and rock bottom of the NFC South.
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 10
A quick turnaround is the last thing fans wanted to endure after another inept display versus the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers travel to the Chicago Bears for their final primetime game of the season on Thursday night, which sees wide receiver D.J. Moore going up against the team that deemed him a necessary sacrifice to secure the No. 1 overall pick.
That trade has brought some extra spice to this one. However, the Panthers will be without stud edge rusher Brian Burns due to a concussion, which means there is nobody on the roster aside from perhaps Frankie Luvu capable of generating pressure consistently.
Prediction: Loss (1-8)
Couple this with C.J. Henderson also missing the clash and the hostile environment Soldier Field provides, it's hard to envisage anything other than an eighth defeat whether Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays or not.