5 Carolina Panthers tumbling down the depth chart at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have been busy throughout the offseason putting their aligned vision for the future into action. The Carolina Panthers needed to formulate a long-term project and allow it to play out for good or bad. Team owner David Tepper isn't known for being patient, so it remains to be seen whether his newfound approach to franchise affairs stays the same if things don't go according to plan early on.
There was a sense of anticipation in the air this week as Carolina released its first unofficial depth chart. Fans and analysts went over each position group to see how things might look when the regular season arrives. Taking the release with the correct context is crucial. There's also a good chance Morgan is extremely active on the waiver wire with the Panthers sitting No. 1 in the priority order through Week 4.
There weren't many surprises on the depth chart. It's called unofficial for a reason, but the spots reflect how things have unfolded during what's been a fascinating first training camp for the Panthers in Charlotte.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players tumbling down the depth chart - for differing reasons - at the team's training camp in 2024.
Carolina Panthers players tumbling down the depth chart at 2024 training camp
Michael Barrett - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers spent their final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Barrett. Dan Morgan saw something in the linebacker that warranted further investigation. Considering his previous credentials at the defensive second level, the move came with some sense of intrigue attached.
Barrett faced a hard task establishing himself, especially considering the Panthers also spent a third-round pick on Trevin Wallace earlier in the draft. He's found life difficult so far, which is reflected by his status on Carolina's unofficial depth chart.
The former Michigan star is buried behind other projected backups such as Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Tae Davis, and Wallace. It would be surprising if Morgan cut someone from his 2024 draft class - his first as general manager - before they'd played a competitive down. At the same time, every roster spot is going to be given on merit.