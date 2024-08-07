5 Carolina Panthers tumbling down the depth chart at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
There is no room for sentiment in general manager Dan Morgan's substantial roster regeneration. Brady Christensen's situation is a prime example.
After performing well as a starting left guard in 2022, Christensen suffered the worst possible luck last season. He tore his bicep in the season opener, ending his campaign almost before it began.
The former third-round pick was missed tremendously. Nobody who filled the void was capable of replicating his production. This didn't stop the Carolina Panthers from acquiring Christensen's replacement in free agency.
Damien Lewis joined on big money and immediately filled his spot. This has reduced Christensen to backup duties, even filling in as the backup center in case Austin Corbett struggles or suffers more injury issues.
Christensen is listed as the No. 3 center behind Corbett and Cade Mays on the unofficial depth chart, which was surprising. He's an upgrade on their depth options and should be a certainty to make the roster. That said, it's a major step down from his previous responsibilities entering a contract year.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers DB
Jammie Robinson is at a crossroads just one season into his professional career. The defensive back came into the Panthers as an intriguing development project at No. 145 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was slighted to fall that far down the selection process, but it's been an indifferent start to his NFL journey.
Robinson factored much more on special teams than the defensive rotation last season. The Florida State product seemed determined to impact proceedings more frequently in Year 2. Things aren't looking too promising right now, though there's still a slight window to change this narrative.
According to the unofficial depth chart, Robinson is no longer lost as a safety, for what it's worth. It gets worse - he's slotted as the No. 3 nickel cornerback behind veteran starter Troy Hill and promising rookie Chau Smith-Wade.
Couple this with the decision to claim Caden Sterns - a player who knows Ejiro Evero well from their time together with the Denver Broncos - off waivers, it's not hard to see why things are looking bleak for Robinson heading into the preseason.