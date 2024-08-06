Carolina Panthers' waiver aggression brings intriguing safety into the fold
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan is eager to capitalize on being No. 1 on the waiver wire priority list. The Carolina Panthers didn't get the luxury of having the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the new general manager can still bring good players to the organization who don't quite make the grade elsewhere.
Fans are already seeing this become a reality. The Panthers are striking with conviction when the right opportunities present themselves. Another fine example arrived when Carolina scooped up Caden Sterns off the waiver wire following his departure from the Denver Broncos.
Carolina Panthers claim Caden Sterns off waivers after Broncos departure
The Panthers needed to find another safety after Sam Franklin Jr.'s injury blow. He'll miss a considerable period with a broken foot sustained on the Bank of America Stadium turf at Fan Fest. Although head coach Dave Canales deemed his impact on and off the field as irreplaceable, Morgan had to do something.
Sterns enjoyed a standout college career with the Texas Longhorns en route to becoming a fifth-round selection in 2022. After being a bit-part player over his first season in Denver, devastating injuries ended his two following campaigns almost before they began. The Broncos parted ways, which was the opportunity Carolina needed to fortify its options in the secondary.
Unsurprisingly, this has Ejiro Evero's fingerprints all over it. The defensive coordinator is recruiting based on scheme familiarity more than anything else this offseason. Sterns is someone he knows well from their one season working together in Denver. The future head coach must have been suitably impressed.
Asking Sterns to come in and immediately work his way into an important role is a stretch. This keeps the competition aspect ticking over and his transition should be relatively straightforward having been part of Evero's scheme previously, but hitting the ground running is of critical importance.
Sterns has enough athleticism to also assist on special teams. This is essential for those lower down the depth chart. But the most important thing above all else is proving his injury complications over the last two seasons are a thing of the past.
One anticipates this will become an ongoing trend before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints gets here. Morgan knows there are significant holes to fill and not much money to go around. He needs to shape up this roster quickly. Therefore, the waiver wire is his best friend until further notice.
Whether Sterns works out or not remains to be seen. He's due a bit of luck and has Evero's seal of approval. Time is of the essence, but this added urgency might to the player good in a different environment.