5 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which cornerback prospects could the Carolina Panthers potentially select to strengthen their options during the 2023 NFL Draft?
For all the eye-catching moves made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason, one notable position group has been overlooked. Just why those in power have been unable to acquire another capable cornerback is a mystery, but it's something they can resolve during the 2023 NFL Draft once their franchise quarterback is taken at No. 1 overall.
It seems as if Donte Jackson is making good progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles, which is a positive. But the inconsistencies of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. make finding another potential shutdown presence to go alongside Jaycee Horn one of Carolina's biggest remaining priorities.
One only has to look at how the secondary performed without Horn last season to see what problems can emerge. So moving forward with their current depth chart options would come with a significant amount of risk attached.
With that being said, here are five cornerbacks the Panthers could potentially select during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cornerback No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Kelee Ringo
While Kelee Ringo's stock has fallen for unbeknown reasons over the last few months, it would be a massive surprise if the talented defensive back made it out of the first round. However, the Carolina Panthers would be wise not to pass up the chance if he made it to No. 39 overall.
Ringo has all the size, speed, and physicality commonly associated with productive NFL cornerbacks. His ability in press coverage is outstanding and the player has no trouble impacting proceedings against the run for good measure.
Again, the chances of Ringo falling into Carolina's lap are slim. But they must be prepared for every eventuality and strike with conviction when opportunities arise.