5 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
After a disastrous rookie campaign where Bryce Young's development was mismanaged terribly by the previous regime, all eyes were on the quarterback this offseason. The Carolina Panthers moved heaven and earth to provide the signal-caller with a sounder footing this time around. Watching his progress in the weeks and months leading into a crucial second season was at the top of many people's to-do lists.
Young has a much improved supporting cast in every offensive position group. He's got head coach Dave Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger steering him on the correct path. There should be no more excuses if everyone else meets their end of the bargain.
Restoring confidence and turning the page quickly was the primary challenge awaiting Canales. It's been mission accomplished on that front. While things aren't perfect, optimism is growing that Young could begin silencing his doubters next season.
With this in mind, here are five critical observations from Young at the team's 2024 training camp in Charlotte.
Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Bryce Young's footwork
One of the most important areas Dave Canales worked on with Bryce Young throughout camp centered on footwork. The renowned quarterback developer wanted the Heisman Trophy winner to set his feet quicker in his backpedal. Taking more snaps under center only highlighted the need to enhance this key trait before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
It's been a gradual process, but the early signs are promising. Young's technique looks much better in terms of footwork. There are no wasted movements and fluidity in his motion rather than anything too labored. It's a small step in the process. At the same time, getting it right could improve the fine margins associated with playing football's most important position.
Canales doesn't believe there is much to fix with Young. Getting the fundamentals right - starting with the footwork - is a good place to start. It's something the former Alabama star is embracing, which provides a solid foundation from which to build.