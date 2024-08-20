5 critical Bryce Young observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's blossoming connection
The Carolina Panthers worked hard to improve the pass-catching weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Raising standards across the wideout room, in particular, was high on general manager Dan Morgan's priority list.
Adam Thielen was the only option in the passing game Young could depend upon in 2023. That's about to change, especially if the Southern California native's blossoming connection with Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson is any indication.
Johnson was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and immediately set about forming a close bond with Young. They're spending a lot of time together and it shows on the field. The instant chemistry between the two is encouraging - something that can hopefully reap instant rewards when the regular season arrives.
The former Toledo star is on a mission to prove the Steelers wrong. Johnson was cast aside for nothing more than veteran cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap after accusations of being a locker-room distraction surfaced. Based on the indications from training camp, this could be an absolute steal for the Panthers when push comes to shove.
Bryce Young's release
Another important area of Bryce Young's development over training camp was his release. Dave Canales wants the quarterback to get the football out quicker in an allotted 2.7-second timeframe. This will hopefully limit the risk of talking punishment and keep the chains moving with wide receivers who can get open more effectively.
It's a big adjustment, there's no getting away from that. Young's confidence behind Carolina's woeful protection as a rookie was almost shattered beyond repair. Looking at the investments made in the offensive line - especially on the interior with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - things should go much smoother this time around.
Young's got more conviction in where the football is distributed. It's coming out quickly and on time. The former Alabama stud is going through his progressions with confidence and making the right choices more often than not. While things aren't perfect, the development in this key discipline came in for praise.
Doing this in practice is one thing. Doing it in a live-fire competitive setting is another. Young might not see any preseason work if he's not active at the Buffalo Bills, so it's a journey into the relative unknown when the regular season arrives.